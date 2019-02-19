Brittany Aldean Reflects on Infertility Struggle With New Maternity Photos

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is reflecting on her previous infertility struggles, as the couple prepares to welcome their second child. Brittany posted a picture of their son, Memphis in her arms, only weeks before daughter Navy Rome is scheduled to enter the world.

“Yesterday Jase and I passed the fertility center that was basically our second home for over a year and a half,” “Brittany wrote. “The memories came rushing back… so many smiles and so many tears during that time. Yes, there was loss but there was also success. As I look through these photos I can’t believe that we are about to have our second baby. WHAT A BLESSING [heart emoji].

“Our hearts are so full and we are so excited,” she continued, “but I wanted to take a second and say to the families/ladies that are praying for a child.. that would do ANYTHING to become pregnant… I understand your struggle and pray that you know you are not alone.”

Brittany also shared a few pictures from the maternity photo shoot she had, even though she initially thought she didn’t want to even have one.

“Soooo I caved and did a maternity shoot,” Brittany said. “Y’all are right…. I’m glad i did.”

The 31-year-old also shared a few black and white shots, highlighting her expanding belly.

The Aldeans recently moved into a temporary home, while they wait for what Brittany calls their “dream home” to be completed.

“It’ll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then,” Brittany revealed. “Our fish tank is staying with our old home and the new owners. I will miss them so much but they are in good hands … We are excited for what the future holds as far as the home goes … but for now, we are focusing on having baby number 2. Little Navy baby… You can come out anytime bc mommy is READY.”

The couple selected the unusual name after Brittany reminded her superstar husband that she didn’t exactly get her way with their Memphis.

“We both would kind of put names in a pile and she would say ‘What do you think about this?’ and I’d say ‘I don’t like that,’” Aldean recalled to SiriusXM host Storme Warren. “Roman was one of the names she liked for Memphis, and I wasn’t into it, so she had the name Navy for this go ’round and I thought that was cool. She goes “You didn’t let me name Memphis ‘Roman,’ so can we name her Rome?’”

An exact due date has not been announced, but Navy Rome is expected to arrive in February.

