Brett Young Says His Mother Still Keeps Him in Line

Brett Young grew up with an amazing role model in his own mother, and he still cites her as one of his biggest influences.

“My mom is one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met,” Young boasts. “She helps keep me in line and grounded. But she doesn’t really have to do anything in order to do that. She’s just one of those people that kind of leads by example and has always been one of the most honest, straight and narrow people that I’ve ever met. And so, it’s interesting to have a parent that it’s so important to me not to ever disappoint her that it ends up keeping me in line.”

Young, whose father is a minister, will wed his fiancee, Taylor Mills, this fall, but his dad won’t be the one officiating the ceremony.

“He doesn’t want to do the wedding,” Young tells CMT. “He wants to be at his son’s wedding.”

Not that Young blames him. The “Mercy” singer reveals that he didn’t want to perform at his own wedding, but Mills had other ideas.

“I didn’t want to,” he admits. “But I recently got the feeling that she wants me to do at least one song. I think it will be really cheesy to do one of mine. So I’m trying to figure out what the cool, subtle thing to do is so that she gets the moment she’s looking for, and I don’t feel like I totally sold out on my wedding day.”

Young is playing fairs and festivals this summer, and will then join Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour. Meanwhile, Mills is working hard on all the details of the big day, with Young chiming in as needed.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young says. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job.”

In between concert dates and wedding planning, the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year is hard at work on his sophomore album. Dates and venue information for all of his upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brettyoung