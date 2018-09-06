Brett Young Admits Surprise at CMA Awards Nomination

Brett Young is nominated for a CMA Award New Artist of the Year, a category he shares with Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and Midland. The 37-year-old, who is already the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist, admits he was surprised to hear his name among the list of nominees.

“First of all, the pool of talent right now with New Male Artist – there are a lot of new male artists right now,” Young tells PopCulture.com. “And I think it kind of goes in waves like that. But everybody’s so great. I think where you get nominated by your peers; for the most part, we do this because fans will come to shows. And that’s what we always wanted, to write and perform songs and connect with fans of country music.

“But there is a whole other level – I don’t want to say icing on the cake, but somewhat like that, feeling when it’s your peers that are recognizing that you’re here,” he continues. “And I just remember my first ever awards show that I attended feeling like, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing here? I haven’t even met any of these artists. What am I doing here?’ And to be able to come back now and actually be on a ballot for something which means, you know, that the country music community, and really family, recognize it is really special.”

Young has gotten to play his music before thousands of people night after night, thanks to an opening slot on Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes Tour, which began earlier this year and will conclude this fall.

“Thomas is awesome,” Young says. “I think it would be really easy if you follow he and his wife and family on social media, to think that there’s no way it could possibly be that good or they could possibly be that awesome and happy. What’s been fun to see is just that it’s legit. Everything about it is real and authentic.”

Young, who previously opened for Rhett for part of his Home Team Tour, and also opened for Lady Antebellum on their You Look Good World Tour, is always taking notes from the headlining acts.

“I got the opportunity to tour with Lady Antebellum last year and I remember realizing, because they’re incredible people as well, how when you are that way it trickles down and it reaches us,” Young reflects. “With Lady A, we were first of three. With Thomas, we’re direct support. You just notice that it kind of spills over into everybody that works with them, and so we’ve had a blast. We’re not even halfway into our shows with Thomas, though, so we’re looking forward to finishing the year with him.”

The California native is also headlining his own CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek, kicking off on November 16, with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack serving as his opening acts.

“I got to partner with CMT for this one, and I got to go in and be involved in picking the other artists honored as well,” Young says. “And Tyler Rich is a label mate, but also another California boy that I’ve known for years. And then Rachel Wammack is making her record, or has made it, with Dann Huff and you know whenever Dann Huff talks highly about somebody, you pay attention. And I’ve become a huge fan of her.

“I think it’s gonna be a blast,” he adds. “It’s gonna be fun to get into a little bigger rooms than we were in last year and get to be the headliner and get a little more time on stage.

A list of all of Young’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting his website.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

