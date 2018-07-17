Brett Eldredge Marks Two Years of Parenthood Thanks to Pup Edgar

Brett Eldredge is a proud dog dad, though it seems he once thought he might never hold the title.

Over the weekend, the country crooner celebrated his two-year anniversary with his pup, Edgar, sharing a touching Instagram post to mark the occasion.

A photo from one of the pair’s first days together sees Eldredge tenderly cradling a tiny Edgar close to his chest, with the pup wrapped up as he snuggles up to his dad.

“2 years ago today, this lil fella @edgarboogie came into my life,” Eldredge wrote. “He was covered in fleas so I gave him a bath..he was scared to death…I was scared to death…he cried all night for several nights next to my bed…we quickly bonded in such an amazing way and he became my partner in crime…Though I swore I’d never say it, I guess it’s true, I’m a dog dad, and I’m so happy I get to have this guy along for this crazy ride.”

Days after their two-year anniversary, the duo spent some time together in Chicago, where Eldredge performed during the Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 14.

The 32-year-old shared a snap of the pair wearing Chicago Cubs jerseys, sitting by the river on what looked to be a beautiful day.

“A couple @cubs buds having a chat by the Chicago River,” the Illinois native wrote.

Eldredge shared in a recent interview that since Edgar’s adoption, the pup has grown a fanbase almost as big as his dad’s.

“Every night in the crowd there are tons of signs, ‘I’m just here for Edgar,’” he said, via Sounds Like Nashville. “I never planned on making a famous dog or anything like that. My first ever video I posted was ‘I promise I won’t be that guy that posts a bunch of stuff of his dog.’ And then next thing you know it’s pretty often. But he’s part of my life, he’s my … I guess I’m a dog dad, I never thought I’d say it. But I guess I kinda am. I’m not ashamed of that at all, can’t be.”

The “Love Someone” singer added that his parents weren’t too thrilled about Edgar initially, but have now grown to love their grandpup just as much as Eldredge.

“My mom and dad used to be the last people you would ever call dog people. And now they’re crazy [about them],” Eldredge said. “I begged for a dog growing up. My whole life, every day. And I never got one. And then I always swore one day I’m gonna get a dog and they can’t stop me.”

“And now I got it, and they were kinda iffy about when I got him, and they’re crazy about him,” he continued. “My mom’s cooking him meals. He eats chicken and rice, and my mom helps prepare all that, ’cause he’s got a sensitive stomach. So she’s always helping make sure his diet’s good. It’s totally a grandma, dog mom thing. It’s amazing though. It’s good though. Good to have the family support.”

