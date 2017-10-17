Brett Eldredge Premieres New Music Video Featuring Sadie Robertson

Brett Eldredge’s latest single, “The Long Way,” has officially hit radio stations, and the country singer premiered the accompanying clip for the track on Monday.

The video stars Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson as Eldredge’s love interest and sees the pair meeting at a bar before taking a tour of Robertson’s fictional small town fixtures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

” ‘The Long Way’ is a look into what I want to find in love,” Eldredge previously told Sounds Like Nashville of the song. “It’s about getting to know somebody more than just on the surface, getting to know somebody deep down to their core.”

Up Next: Brett Eldredge Serenades His ‘Sunshine’ Edgar

The singer added that the song represents what he’s looking for in a relationship and the love he hopes to find in his own life.

“It’s more than just taking the long way around their town, it’s through their imagination,” he said. “It’s them telling you everything about where they came from. You want to know every single detail – where they wrecked their bike the first time, where their parents fell in love, the lot where the car they drove in high school is sitting. I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

The song, co-written by Eldredge and Matt Rogers, is the second single from Eldredge’s self-titled album.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Brett Eldredge