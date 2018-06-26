Brett Eldredge Reveals Favorite Vacation Spot

Brett Eldredge has one of the busiest schedules of any artist in country music, but when he has a few days off, the Illinois native likes to go on vacation to clear his head. Although he’s becoming a seasoned traveler, visiting several countries, Eldredge knows exactly where his first choice is for time away, at least so far.

“Switzerland really is my favorite place,” he tells ABC News Radio. “If anybody was like, ‘I want to go somewhere. I’m trying to find the bucket list place to go.’ I’ve been a lot of places. So far, Switzerland by far has been my favorite.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eldredge frequently visited several countries on Europe on his most-recent getaway, which included a trip to the Alps, where the singer got lost.

“I went to Amsterdam, Berlin, and Switzerland — not for work, just to go,” Eldredge says. “Not to play any shows, nothing. And I feel like I grow as a person and I get just another view on life and music and really just find … myself.”

The 32-year-old finds time away is the only way to rejuvenate himself when his schedule gets too grueling.

“I give every single bit of myself when I’m on that stage and when I’m on the road, to the point to where I get exhausted in some ways, and want to go re-inspire,” Eldredge says. “So I kind of go to places that I can kind of just exist and disappear.”

Eldredge used to share all of his travels on social media, but has stopped doing that as much, choosing to enjoy the moments instead of trying to share them.

“I used to always be sharing every aspect of it, as [it] was going on. But then I figured out that I wasn’t living just in that moment,” says Eldredge. “So I try to capture those moments, but also kind of just shut everything down and just go.”

Eldredge just released his latest single, “Love Someone.” Written by Eldredge, along with Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan, the song is for everyone who is in love with someone, or hopes to be someday.

“It’s going to put a smile on your face, guaranteed,” Eldredge says. “If it’s a cloudy day, you feel like it’s a sunny day. It’s one of those songs that captures the feeling of love in its simplest form of just having someone that’s there for you.

“Whether you’ve got it or not, you have the longing for getting that,” Eldredge adds. “Or, it just feels good to love someone and have them there by your side at night, to hold your hand and laugh at you when you’re dancing like an idiot like I do.”

Eldredge has plenty of shows on the calendar over the next few months. Find dates at BrettEldredge.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Cindy Ord