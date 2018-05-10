Brantley Gilbert Reveals His Son’s Favorite Bedtime Song

Brantley Gilbert might be known for hits like “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen,” but Gilbert’s son, Barrett’s favorite tune is a little more spiritual.

“He seems to dig ‘Jesus Loves Me’ pretty good,” Gilbert tells People. “And I know there’s gonna be people reading this that go, ‘I cannot imagine that dude singing ‘Jesus Loves Me’ to a child. That’s almost like a horror movie!’”

Not that Gilbert only sings him religious tunes.

“I also gotta sing him a little bit of Skynyrd,” the proud dad adds.

Gilbert has a busy life on the road, but he made sure he went to every appointment with his wife, Amber Cochran.

“I never missed an appointment with the baby doctor and I got to see every ultrasound,” Gilbert boasts of Cochran’s pregnancy. “And every time the little man would come up on the screen, we’d hear his heartbeat and, snap your fingers, it was like I was watching The Notebook for the freaking first time!”

The 33-year-old’s favorite time of day is when he gets to put Barrett to bed at night.

“I rock him and my wife gets mad at me for it, but I’ll see if I can wake him up just a little bit so I can see his eyes one more time and see if I can get one more smile out of him,” Gilbert shares.

“One of my favorite things in the world is after I get that last smile, I put him to my shoulder and he nuzzles up,” he continues. “Being that safe place for him, that place where he’s comfortable enough to fall asleep without a worry in the world, is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Gilbert, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, is fully aware that there will come a time when his son finds out some of the details about his father’s troubled past, but he hopes they turn into teachable moments for the two of them.

“At some point, he’ll actually look things up on the internet and find out that, ‘Hey, my dad’s not quite a superhero. He was quite the opposite there for a minute,’” admits Gilbert. “Man, I’m dreading that … I hope he goes, ‘Oh well, my dad started making some different decisions even before I came into the picture.’”

The Georgia native has been sober for seven years, and has no plans of returning to his life as an addict.

“Knowing where I am now, looking back almost makes me sick to my stomach,” he says. “To go back to that frame of mind now is hard. Just what the hell was I thinking?”

Gilbert is currently on his The Ones That Like Me Tour. Dates are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brantleygilbert