Brad Paisley’s ‘Trailer Park Screaming Banshee’ Comment About Carrie Underwood Is Turning a Lot of Heads

Brad Paisley’s “banshee” comment about Carrie Underwood did not go over well with some country music fans. The singer made headlines when discussing the his new ABC special, premiering Tuesday, when he called Underwood “trailer park screaming banshee” while recalling their adventure off-roading for the holiday program. The comment split up country music fans on social media, with some considering it an insult while others understood the comment was made in good fun.

In a conversation with Billboard, Paisley discussed how shocked he was at Underwood’s enthusiasm to go off-roading with him in his truck for a segment in the special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.

“I had no idea how that would go on paper,” he told the outlet. “I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside. The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she’s not comfortable – and boy we didn’t need him.

“She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way,” Paisley added. “We’re dear old friends and at this point I would think it’s hard to surprise people with what she is capable of. I think we did it on the show.”

Fans on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page took to the comments section of the post to share mixed responses to the singer’s choice of words.

“It’s insulting to me, I live in a trailer park,” one fan commented.

“If this is true? Brad you WERE my favorite singer. Don’t trash other singers, not cool?!###!” another Facebook user wrote.

“That’s harsh…” A third fan noted.

Other fans could see the humor in his comments and expressed their support for the singer.

“Brad Paisley is the shizz and he definitely wasn’t really insulting her. He’s a very respectful man,” one user stepped in to defend the comments.

“This morning on the HIghway he was doing an interview. He did say it but of course this is being take. Out of context. He was joking. It was very light hearted!!” another user wrote.

“Oh lord here comes the ‘let’s get offended and make a big deal Out of EVERYTHING’ cry babies. They are good friends he’s not insulting her!!!!!!! GEEZ!!!” one user wrote.

During the interview, Paisley revealed previewed some of the star-studded performances fan can expect to see in the special.

“I play the rock guitar solo on ‘Lovebug’ with those [the Jonas Brothers],” he told the outlet. “And then I play acoustic guitar bluegrass-y with Kelsea on her song, and then I jam out at Tootsies with Hootie & the Blowfish. This was a fantasy for me. One of the things I said to Kelsea was, ‘I’m such a big fan. I just want to be your backup guitar player on this show for a minute,’ and I got to do that. So it’s fantasy camp for me.”

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.