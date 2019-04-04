Brad Paisley Makes Surprise ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Appearance

On Wednesday, April 3, Game of Thrones held a premiere event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate its upcoming final season with present and former cast members attending the bash along with a few fans — some of whom happened to be famous themselves.

Singer Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, are two such fans, with the duo attending the event, which included a screening of the premiere episode of Season 8.

The couple got into the intense fashion of the show, with Paisley sporting a shimmer snakeskin-printed black jacket and his wife in a black dress with a snake-like accent along with a pair of knee-high black boots.

That evening, Paisley used Instagram to share a photo from the night, making a pun on the show’s many houses and writing, “Thanks to [Game of Thrones] for having ‘House Paisley’ to your little party.”

He also reposted a photo from GOT star Emilia Clarke, who had uploaded a selfie that, likely unbeknown to Clarke, featured Paisley and his wife lounging in the background.

“2:00am hillbilly photobomb crashing the after-after-party,” the singer wrote. “The first episode is perfect, [by the way].”

Clarke echoed Paisley’s sentiment in her own caption, writing, “And then we may have got a little lit..But only because WE SAW THE FIRST GODDAMN EPISODE AND ITS SO GODDAMN GOOD YOU GUYS ARE GONNA FREAK OUT. But really though….freak. Out.”

Ahead of his time at the GOT premiere, Paisley broke ground on his free grocery store in Nashville, which will be named The Store and is being built in partnership with Paisley’s alma mater, Belmont University. The Store will be located next to the school’s ministry center and will serve customers referred by social service agencies.

“We love this idea of a free grocery store where people can come in and make choices for their families and kids can see their parents in a position of power making choices for the family,” Williams-Paisley told CNN.

“We really want to get to people before it’s a major crisis,” she added. “We want to help people in this gap where they’re trying to get back on their feet and they just need a little bit of extra help.”

On Wednesday, Paisley shared a photo and video himself driving construction equipment and breaking ground on the store.

“We broke ground today on [The Store, Nashville]!!” he wrote. “Or more specifically, I did, in this backhoe. And no one was hurt!”

