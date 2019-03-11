Brad Paisley Pens Love Letter to His Wife With New Single, ‘My Miracle’

Brad Paisley is tapping into his romantic side with his latest single, “My Miracle.” The song, written for his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is from an upcoming new album.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley said in a statement of the song, which he co-wrote with hit tunesmith, Gary Nicholson. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

“My Miracle,” which says, “This is the gospel, according to me / A tale of whiskey turned to wine / Ain’t no moving of a mountain / Ain’t no parting of the sea / But I stand here a witness to something just as divine / My miracle is five foot five / No doubt in my mind she’s the reason I’m alive / I wasn’t always spiritual, but one thing’s for sure / How could I not have faith in the God that created her,” is Paisley’s way of honoring how much his adoring spouse has helped him better himself.

“There’s a long list of men who became much better people because of a woman, who found their faith, who found who they were supposed to be, whose lives were saved because of a woman in their lives,” Paisley shared on Facebook. “I feel like I’m one of those men. That’s what this song is about.”

Paisley and Kimberly, who have been married for 16 years, are teaming up together for a worthwhile cause, with a new place called The Store, where food will be completely free for those in need.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” Paisley told The Tennessean. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

The famous couple was inspired to launch The Store after volunteering with their children at a place called the Unity Shoppe in Santa Monica, where those in need could receive food and other necessities, along with job training.

“It was inspiring because these people have dignity,” Paisley explained. “It’s not a scene from Oliver Twist. These people are able to sit there and feel very, very normal in the eyes of their kids. I remember … thinking, ‘Why isn’t this everywhere?’ Essentially, we got this idea that it could be a very effective thing in Nashville.”

More information on The Store can be found at TheStore.org. Download “My Miracle” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Roy Rochlin