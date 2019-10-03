Bobby Bones Calls Himself a ‘Single Dad’ to Beloved Bulldog, Stanley (Exclusive)

Bobby Bones adopted his beloved bulldog, Stanley, earlier this year. The dog, named after Bones’ favorite character on The Office, travels a lot with Bones, especially on his comedy shows with his band, The Raging Idiots, even though Bones has to take care of Stanley by himself.

“I take him on the road with me a lot,” Bones exclusively told PopCulture.com. “So, we’re touring and we’re doing the comedy shows. He comes out on the road, which is great just to make him tired, for nothing else other than just to exhaust him. But he’s great, I’m a single dad, so I’m back at it.”

Bones is happy to have Stanley’s companionship, although he admits the puppy brings his own set of challenges.

“I don’t know if he’s that smart of a dog yet,” said Bones. “He’s 5 months old right now, but he’s tough. Bulldogs come out a little bit broken. I think all their inbreeding for hundreds and hundreds of years is just – they come out, and you gotta kind of rebuild them and fix them. He can’t breathe with his tongue, he’s got an eye issue, and he’s got this cherry thing growing over his eye and the vet says, ‘Hey we aren’t gonna fix it yet if its not hurting him,’ so when he goes in to get neutered, and have his breathing fixed, he’s also gonna get his eye fixed.”

Bones didn’t plan on getting a dog, especially due to his busy schedule, but was convinced to take the dog in by one of his good friends.

“I never planned to get a bulldog but I had a friend who reached out. ‘I got one bulldog left if you want him. And he’s the crazy one, we’re having trouble with him,’” Bones recalled, explaining why he decided to adopt Stanley. “They are so stubborn, so we’re working through it. I sent him off to dog camp. And he came back trained, and it’s like a temporary tattoo. For like a week, he was good and then after that he’s just like back to his old ways.”

Bones travels with Stanley when he can, but between his tour and his role as a mentor on American Idol, he can’t always take Stanley with him, so he hires someone to stay with the pup.

“I just have somebody stay at my house,” revealed the Dancing With the Stars alum. “I don’t put him away. I sent him to a week of dog camp, but otherwise he just stays at my house, I have a friend come over and stay with him. Everybody wants him while he’s a puppy. What I’m worried about is when he gets older and nobody wants to play with an older dog, who’s gonna stay at my house? But right now I have no issues, everyone wants to come in and puppy sit.”

