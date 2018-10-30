Bobby Bones Apologizes for Poor ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Score

Bobby Bones and his professional dancing partner, Sharna Burgess, danced an Argentine Tango to a spooky version of “Mr. Sandman.” The dance earned rave reviews from fans online, but unfortunately, lackluster scores from the three judges, who granted them only 22 out of 30 points for their routine.

“I’m quite irritated at the scores,” Bones initially tweeted. “That’s the best I could dance. Vote if you have the time. I’ll get back at it next week and prove them wrong.”

Later, the iHeartRadio host offered his apologies for not earning a higher score, even though he said he did the best he could.

“Sorry I couldn’t get better scores for you guys,” Bones tweeted. “That was the best I could dance. Vote for me if you can or want to.”

Bones is giving DWTS his all, but he already has plans far beyond the ballroom. The 38-year-old reveals he plans on running for governor in his home state of Arkansas, and maybe even eventually president.

“I’ll be the governor of Arkansas, for sure,” Bones told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought about running in 2018, but maybe 2022. Probably 2026. I do believe that I will be the governor of my home state of Arkansas.”

Bones has previously opened up about his challenging childhood, which is what he wants to focus on while in office.

“I grew up with very little, and my education was terrible, so what I want to do is fix impoverished places and fix the education systems,” Bones explained. “I believe if you can learn, you can actually go and achieve, so that’s really the core of what I want to help. There’s a lot that I see, but what’s my focus is finding people that come from not a lot and showing them that there’s a way out.”

“I will run for governor. Hopefully I’ll be president. That’s the plan,” he added. “If you don’t set huge goals for yourself, no one else will, so I have the biggest goals.”

In Monday night’s episode, Mary Lou Retton, who admitted she had recently divorced her husband of 27 years, and dancing partner Sasha Farber were eliminated. Country singer and actor John Schneider earned a 19 out of 30, while Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson both earned perfect scores.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tara Ziemba