Blake Shelton Surprises Blake Shelton Tribute Band at Ole Red in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton stopped by the Tishomingo, Oklahoma of his restaurant, Ole Red, earlier this month, surprising a Blake Shelton tribute band who was performing that night. Shelton was on hand to visit with the members of Blake Nation, the members of which were in for a huge shock when they came face to face with their namesake.

Blake Nation was founded in 2017 and includes members Kymber Newton (Vocals), Robert Han (Guitar, Banjo), Dave Powell (Lead Guitar), Jesse McCall (Bass), Phillip Walker (Keyboard), Quay Cooke (Drums) and lead singer David Newton, who bears a fairly strong resemblance to Shelton. The band recounted the surprise to Country Now, sharing that they were in the green room and waiting for the night's show to start when The Voice judge stopped by for a visit.

"Three years ago, because of one of [our] fans, we were invited to play Ole Red for Blake’s birthday. We sold the place out and, of course, hoped to meet him. This dream had not become a reality until last weekend," they said."To our complete and total surprise, Blake Shelton showed up before our show. The entire band was down in the green room, eating dinner and waiting for the show to begin. As we were all sitting around, eating, and talking, we heard a knock on the outside door. A couple of us looked at each other puzzled because who would be knocking at this door?"

"Our bass player, Jesse McCall, got up, unlocked, and opened the door. Then we all hear a man say, 'What kind of bulls— party is this?' and in walked Blake Shelton," they continued. "For a brief moment, we were all in shock and frozen."

The band added that Shelton was "very nice" and took some photos with them, even bonding with "Fake Blake" Newton. "David and Blake walked up the street like they had been friends for years," the band said. "After all the pictures were taken, Blake Shelton let us know that he would be back some time and to keep doing a great job!" Shelton also stayed to watch Blake Nation perform and was impressed by what he saw, telling them, "I like it when y’all play my music. It actually sounds like it should." Along with Tishomingo, Shelton also has Ole Red locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Orlando, Florida.