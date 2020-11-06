Shenandoah has shared another song from their upcoming album Every Road, releasing "Then A Girl Walks In," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, on Friday. Written by Lance Miller, Adam Sanders, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, the song is about thinking life is great until a girl walks in and changes everything.

"Blake Shelton is truly a big piece of this new record," Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon told PEOPLE. "His vocals are as solid as a slab of concrete. This would not be a today's country music duets album without him being a part of it."

Shelton is a huge fan of all eras of country music, and has chosen multiple Shenandoah songs for his contestants on The Voice to perform.

"We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on The Voice for his artists to sing, but we never dreamed we'd have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally," shared drummer Mike McGuire. "What a blessing! Garth [Brooks] may have friends in 'low' places but we have friends in HIGH places. Thanks Blake."

Shenandoah first approached Shelton about collaborating when Raybon saw Shelton at the 2019 CMA Awards. Telling him about the project, Raybon said, "We want you on it." Shelton replied, "Send me the song and I'm in."

"Congrats to my friends @shenandoahband on their upcoming album EVERY ROAD!" Shelton wrote on Instagram when the song was announced. "Real excited to be a part of it – y’all get ready."

Every Road will be released on Nov. 13 and includes collaborations with artists like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. So far, Shenandoah has released If Only" with Ashley McBryde, "I’d Take Another One of Those" with Zac Brown Band and "Every Time I Look at You" with Lady A. The album is Shenandoah's 11th studio album and their first since 2016's Good News Travels Fast.

See the Every Road track list below.

1. "I’d Take Another One of Those" (with Zac Brown Band)

2. "Make It Til Summertime" (with Luke Bryan)

3. "If Only" (with Ashley McBryde)

4. "Every Road" (with Dierks Bentley)

5. "Then A Girl Walks In" (with Blake Shelton)

6. "High Class Hillbillies" (with Cody Johnson)

7. "Every Time I Look At You" (with Lady A)

8. "Life Would Be Perfect" (with Brad Paisley)

9. "I’ll Be Your Everything" (with Carly Pearce)