Blake Shelton Reveals What He Would Be Doing If He Weren’t a Singer

Chances are, Blake Shelton will never have to go back to a day job, but if he did, he knows what he would likely be doing. The 43-year-old reveals that he would probably still be doing the job he had before he risked it all on his music career, with his answer both stunning and impressing his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“I’d probably still be roofing houses,” Shelton told CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, in a clip Stefani shared on social media. “That’s what I was doing before.”

“You know how to roof houses?” an incredulous Stefani chimed in, with Shelton responding, “Not anymore. I blocked that out of my mind. I’d have to relearn now.”

In the rapid-fire questions, Shelton also revealed his dream collaboration, which he in jest said was Luke Bryan, his word of the year, which is “better,” and his not-surprising favorite place to be in the world is his Oklahoma ranch, which Stefani also said, but with a caveat.

“I’d probably have to agree,” said Stefani. “I love being there. But only when Blake’s there.”

“You’re scared of the wild dogs, aren’t you?” Shelton asked, with Stefani nodding her head in agreement.

The couple also spoke about where they see themselves in 10 years, with the No Doubt rocker imagining herself as a mom most of all.

“I have a lot of kids, so I see myself at a lot of football games,” Stefani shared.

“In the next 10 years, I see myself in the exact same scenario,” added Shelton.

Shelton and Stefani will head to the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country,” and will also perform “Nobody But You,” his new duet, with Stefani.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

“And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking,” he added.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

