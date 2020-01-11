Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were Together the First Time They Heard ‘Nobody But You’

From the first time Blake Shelton heard “Nobody But You,” he knew he wanted to record it, but Shelton is now opening up about his initial reaction when he heard the poignant love song. Shelton. who sings “Nobody But You” with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, reveals she was actually with him the first time he heard the song, and they instantly agreed it was a big, big hit.

“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” Shelton recalled, via Nash Country Daily. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after.

“Then one day I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too — it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it’s magical. I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

Shelton previously said he knew as soon as he heard “Nobody But You” that the song was not only meant for him, but would resonate with others as well.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

The Oklahoma native recalled, when announcing the release of “Nobody But You,” that he is grateful to McAnally for insisting Shelton listen to the song.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Shelton is nominated for one award, for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment