Blake Shelton Dropped in for Surprise Concerts at His Bars This Weekend

Blake Shelton popped in to say hello to some people at his Nashville and Orlando bars over the weekend before performing at the ACM awards. Fans at both Ole Red locations got to see a performance by the man himself as he took stage at both locations. "Yeah, that really happened," the caption read that was posted to the Ole Red account. "Cheers to the boss man @blakeshelton surprising folks in Orlando and Nashville, then performing last night at the @acmawards to top it off!"

Fans flooded the comment section with an array of statements. "I wish I was there," one person wrote, while someone else echoed, "That never happens when I'm there." Another person made a comment about a Trace Adkins appearance as well, alluding to the fact that he may have shown up to one of the locations as well. The account showed to different photos of Shelton on the stage and the place seemed to have plenty of fans to celebrate in the crowd.

Shelton earned a lot of love and respect from fans and onlookers after he vowed to continue paying his employees at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, the future of the world was in question and so were people's jobs; however, Shelton assured his employees would continue to see a paycheck regardless. "I haven't said anything about my Ole Red locations, the three that are open then the one that's going to be open in Orlando," The Voice coach shared in a video at the time.

"Obviously, I felt like it kind of went without saying that all of the locations are closed down, but I wanted to officially say that obviously, until this thing gets behind us, we've closed down the Nashville, Tishomingo and Gatlinburg locations. I want people to know that we do have a commitment to all of our employees, and we're taking care of them, and we're trying to figure out ways to take care of some of the artists and musicians that perform at Ole Red."

Now that things are opening back up, it seems a though Shelton's bars are flooding with fans. In the meantime, he's continued to stay busy with The Voice as a judge and continued to share sweet moments with his fiancé Gwen Stefani with his followers and they love every bit.