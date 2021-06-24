Blake Shelton Douses ‘Ellen’ Fans With Seltzer in Crazy Game

✖

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her love of games, and the talk show host enlisted Blake Shelton to help out with her latest friendly competition, which took place on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during an episode that aired this week. The game was called "I Think I Can, I Think I Can" and featured two fans whose task was to think of a word that connected two different words give to them by DeGeneres and Shelton — the example DeGeneres gave were the words "door" and "bottoms," which would be connected by "bell."

The segment served as a promotion for Shelton's Smithworks Vodka, which launched a line of hard seltzers. The contestant who did not get the answer right would first get a pie in the face from one of DeGeneres' producers, followed by a spray of seltzer from either Shelton or DeGeneres. "This is the weirdest thing I've ever done," Shelton declared after he sprayed the first contestant who failed to buzz in with the correct answer. After DeGeneres took a turn with the nozzle, the singer joked, "Who wouldn't want to be on this show?" After being pied in the face and sprayed with seltzer multiple times, DeGeneres didn't send the two women home empty-handed, gifting one $1,000 and the other a 65-inch 4K TV.

When he's not busy spraying seltzer at fans, Shelton has been spending time at home with fiancée Gwen Stefani, who recently surprised him with a 45th birthday party. The mom of three revealed on Instagram that she had thrown her fiancé a surprise party, posting a video of their friends and family surprising Shelton that started with Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, holding balloons that read "Congrats Grad," making his way onto a backyard patio before the crowd let out a "Surprise!" when Shelton appeared.

A second video featured the group singing "Happy Birthday" to Shelton, who was wearing a metallic crown, and a third slide was a photo of Shelton and Stefani sharing a kiss. The couple is likely just a short time away from their upcoming wedding, which Shelton told USA Today will be mostly planned by his fiancée. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the country star joked. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

Shelton added that Stefani is making sure to involve him in planning their big day. "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," he said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."