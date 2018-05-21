Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley Opens Up About Writing With Miranda Lambert

Angaleena Presley’s favorite writing partners are her fellow Pistol Annies members, Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe. The 41-year-old says a recent writing session reminded her of the special chemistry they have, which is both exciting and frustrating.

“We were at Miranda’s farm writing the other day, and I was like, ‘I hate you girls so much because I don’t want to write with anyone else,’” Presley recalled on the Children of Song podcast (quote via Fox News). “I think we wrote eight songs in two days.”

Presley might be making new music with the trio, but she is outraged by the way female artists continue to be diminished at radio, and she isn’t afraid to talk about it. The singer-songwriter, who released her solo Wrangled album last year, is opening up about her frustration with the way women continue to be treated in country music.

“It’s a travesty,” Presley said. “It’s like this music’s being popped in and there’s no women being popped in with it.”

The problem of women not receiving adequate airplay on radio isn’t anything new, but the freedom to talk about it, at least to Presley, is a freedom she is finally willing to embrace.

“For so long artists were so afraid to say anything negative about it because everybody has this delusion of grandeur that they were going to get played at some point,” she said. “But for me, I kind of just had this epiphany like, ‘Man they’re just not going to [play my songs]…Frankly, I just didn’t care.”

Joking that they have “two ex-husbands [and] two husbands” since Pistol Annies launched in 2012 (Lambert divorced Blake Shelton in 2015, and Presley also divorced before marrying her current husband, Jordan Powell, while Ashley Monroe married John Danks in 2013), Presley says their sound has definitely evolved since Hell on Heels was released in 2011.

“[It’s] more grown up,” Presley says. “You can tell that we’ve been through some stuff.”

Presley won’t reveal when a new Pistol Annies album will be available, but she isn’t the only member who suggests that new music is on its way. Lambert also dropped a hint on social media recently, posting a photo of herself in a raft on a pool, along with a caption that said, “Feelin’ floaty!” and the hashtags #pistolannies #workplay #WeWereWritingIPromise, and tagging Monroe in the tweet.

Last year, Lambert said a new Pistol Annies album would happen in 2018.

