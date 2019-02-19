‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Thanks Gabi, Fans for ‘This Is It’ Staying at Top of the Charts

Scotty McCreery isn’t taking all of the credit for the success of his latest single, “This Is It,” which just spent its second week at the top of the charts. The American Idol alum took the time to thank the people closest to him, including his own wife, Gabi, and his loyal fans.

“‘This is It’ has officially been the #1 song in the country for 2 weeks!!! God is good! Thank you, COUNTRY RADIO!” McCreery revealed on social media. “Sooo many people to thank for this! First and foremost, my wife Gabi McCreery. You are my best friend and the inspiration behind every love song. I’ve loved being able to share our story with the world through this song!”

McCreery also thanked the the song’s co-writers, Aaron Eshuis and Frank Rogers, along with his producer, Derek Wells, before offering a lengthy tribute to his independent record label, Thirty Tigers.

“To everyone at Triple Tigers Records and the promotion staff, what else can I say? Y’all are the best in the business and I am so proud to be a part of this roster!” said the singer. “I can’t tell you how much it means to have a team who believes in me and my music and is willing to grind alongside me day in and day out to help make these dreams come true. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.”

In addition to McCreery’s management and road family, the 25-year-old thanked his fans, many who have been with him now for almost a decade.

“And last but not least, thanks to the FANS!” McCreery concluded. “Coming up on 8 years of being on this crazy ride, and y’all make it all worth it! Please know I never take your love and support for granted! I’ve loved seeing you all on the road and getting to know you, and love coming on here every day and seeing your comments! Love y’all.”

McCreery and Gabi used their actual wedding as the video for “This Is It,” which was part of the way McCreery could share the most important parts of his life with his fans.

“I love talking about her,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “I love talking about us. I didn’t mind it one bit. It’s something I’m proud to show off to everybody.”

