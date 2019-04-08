ACM Awards: Florida Georgia Line Sparks Outrage With Flag Suit During Opening Performance

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard was blasted on Twitter for wearing a jean jacket and pants with the American flag printed on it during their opening song at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Some found it tacky, while others called it a “desecration” of the stars and stripes.

“Either the guy from Florida Georgia Line is wearing the ugliest commemoration of the American flag or I just found Waldo,” one viewer tweeted.

“He just said ‘tobaccer’ and he’s disgracing the American flag with that horrendous outfit. I’m sorry, if you listen to Florida-Georgia Line, I can’t be friends with you,” another commented.

“Dear [ACM Awards], from this military family to your show…. [Florida Georgia Line] wearing the American flag was not a good choice. Someone should have told them the rules behind not to disgrace the American flag. Poor choice,” another wrote.

“My LORD what blasphemy is that American Flag suit,” added another.

Florida Georgia Line singers Hubbard and Brian Kelley joined Artist of the Decade winner Jason Aldean to kick off the ACM Awards in Las Vegas with a performance of their song “Can’t Hide Red.” At the end, Hubbard plugged their whiskey line.

This year, Florida Georgia Line was nominated for Duo of the Year. “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha, was nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

The duo previously won Vocal Duo of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015. They were also named New vocal Duo or Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year for 2012.

Before the show kicked off, Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, turned heads when Hayley walked the red carpet cradling her baby bump.

