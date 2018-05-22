Exclusive: Abby Anderson Recalls Early Importance of Piano Lessons

Abby Anderson’s parents had one rule for their children: they had to learn piano. The rising star reveals her childhood was punctuated by daily piano practice, a skill she is grateful that she learned today.

“There was only one thing my parents ever made me do, and that was piano lessons,” Anderson tells PopCulture.com. “And the deal was, we couldn’t quit until we could sight read every single hymn out of the hymn book, or until we graduated. But I graduated early, so I could start country music. But I grew up playing Beethoven and Mozart. They were pals of mine.”

Anderson, the second oldest of seven children who moved from her native Dallas, Texas to Nashville when she was only 17, just released “Make Him Wait,” which showcases her undeniable piano skills.

“This song is a testament to what a blessing it is to have an amazing father who taught me my worth through the way he treated my mom,” Anderson says of the song. “Without the lessons they taught my sisters and I, the knowledge ingrained in us from such a young age of what I am worth and more importantly where that worth comes from, this song wouldn’t exist.”

“Make Him Wait,” which says “Make him wait / By the phone, at the door to meet your dad / Before that first kiss, he’s gotta hold your hand / You can’t get it back when you give yourself away / Yeah a boy’s gonna run but a real man’s gonna stay / Girl, make him wait,” was co-written by Anderson and hit tunesmiths Tom Douglas and Josh Kerr. The personal song has become an anthem for young women by reminding them of their value and true worth.

“I am completely humbled by the response this song has gotten especially from other girls my age,” says Anderson. “If this song can help a girl understand how precious she is, well then heck, that’s a pretty great day if you ask me”.

“Make Him Wait” is available on Spotify.

Anderson has a list of shows on the calendar, including several performances during CMA Fest. On Thursday, June 7, Anderson will perform on the Radio Disney Stage. On Friday, June 8, she will be at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and on Saturday, June 9, she will perform at the Chevy Breakout stage. Dates and venue information for all of her upcoming shows can be found by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/abbyandersonmusic