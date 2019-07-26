2019 CMA Fest TV Special Reveals Lineup of Songs

CMA Fest 2019 took place in Nashville in early June, and fans who weren’t able to attend can now get a glimpse at the annual event thanks to the CMA Fest television special, which will air on ABC on Aug. 4.

The show is hosted by Kelsea Ballerini for the third year and Thomas Rhett for a fourth year with guest host Bobby Bones. The special will feature performances by stars including Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line Dan + Shay, Chris Janson and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The broadcast will also include several collaborations including Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett and a surprise performance by Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban.

See the full list of performances below and watch CMA Fest on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers – “This Feeling”

Dierks Bentley – “Living”

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Brothers Osborne and Brooks & Dunn– “Hard Workin’ Man”

Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde – “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Luke Bryan – “Knockin’ Boots”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Dan + Shay – “All To Myself”

Florida Georgia Line – “Talk You Out Of It”

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Chris Janson – “Good Vibes”

Miranda Lambert – “Locomotive”

Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban – “Old Town Road”

Little Big Town – “The Daughters”

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs – “Real Good Man”

Midland – “Mr. Lonely”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “Common”

Old Dominion – “Make It Sweet”

Pistol Annies – “Sugar Daddy”

Rascal Flatts – “Back to Life”

Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her” and “T-Shirt”

Carrie Underwood – “Southbound”

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett – Medley of “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll”

Keith Urban – “We Were”

Brett Young – “Here Tonight”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin