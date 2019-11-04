2019 CMA Awards: Jim Gaffigan, Bobby Bones, Trisha Yearwood and More to Present During Ceremony

The presenters for the 2019 CMA Awards have just been announced, with Jim Gaffigan, Bobby Bones, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, The Bachelor alum Hannah Brown, Vince Gill and more scheduled to hand out the coveted trophies.

Performers during the live broadcast were previously announced. Willie Nelson will perform with Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn will sing with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks will take the stage with Blake Shelton, and Lady Antebellum will perform a mash-up of hits with Halsey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Solo performers include Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett. More artists are scheduled to be announced shortly.

Carrie Underwood will also perform, as will her co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. For Underwood, who has hosted the show since 2008, she is grateful that the evening will be in honor of the female artists, past and present, who often go unnoticed.

“It’s definitely gonna be heartfelt,” Underwood said (via PEOPLE). “I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs.”

Underwood will helm the show for the first time without Brad Paisley working alongside her, but she is grateful she can rely on the wit and experience of both Parton and McEntire.

“I feel like Dolly and Reba are both so good at those one-liners that just kill,” Underwood noted. “I can’t imagine there not being some of those in there.”

Underwood just wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which means she can now focus solely on the live TV show.

“I feel like there’s so much groundwork to be laid before we start getting into the details,” Underwood admitted. “Right now we’re working on things musically, and I’m working on kind of our opening. … We’ve already gotten into some of the script and some of the writings, and I think it’ll really come down to the three of us getting in a room together and kind of reading through things and then being like, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t say it like that,’ and ‘Let’s change it this way,’ and ‘What about this?’”

Other presenters include Jennifer Nettles, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, Kathy Mattea, Midland, Madelaine Petsch, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis and Morgan Wallen. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff