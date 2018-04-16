Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Enjoy ‘Date Night’ at 2018 ACM Awards

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a “date night” experience only country music superstars can have.

Before the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off in Las Vegas, Stefani posted an Instagram photo of the two on their way into the MGM Grand Garden Arena, holding hands.

In the caption, Stefani tagged Shelton, adding the hashtags, “ACM Awards” and “date night.”

The couple had an exciting night, with Shelton taking the stage twice. First, he sang “I Lived It” like he and Stefani were the only ones in the room. The camera even caught Stefani singing along.

Later, Shelton sang “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with Toby Keith.

Shelton’s hit “I’ll Name the Dogs” was nominated for Single Record of the Year, but he came home empty handed. Instead, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Black Road” won.

Shelton and Stefani also had to see Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, throughout the night. She performed “Keeper of the Flame,” and also won two awards. Lambert added Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tin Man” to her massive collection of ACM Awards.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015, after meeting on the set of NBC’s The Voice. He was married to Lambert for four years before they divorced in 2015.

In an interview with Marie Clare last year, Stefani called Shelton her “best friend,” adding, “For a long time, I could not understand why I’d had so much heartache in my life.”

Although the couple have been the target of countless tabloid rumors to the contrary, they are not married or engaged. However, they have been spending a lot of time together, with Stefani recently impressing Shelton with her tracking skills.

“Hey [Stefani] it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” Shelton wrote in the caption for a photo of arrowheads she collected. “Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

In his interviews, Shelton has said he is surprised at how close he has become to Stefani’s children.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” he said during an appearance on the TODAY Show. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put that, like — ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be’ — and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like wow, I really missed out on a lot. So having them around is, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s so much fun.”

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS