'ACM Presents: Our Country' Tribute for Kenny Rogers Draws in Emotional Response From Social Media

Sunday's ACM Presents: Our Country special offered a great distraction to the world events related to the coronavirus. But despite the larger cause, the show and its participants took some time to pay tribute to one of their own after his death in march.

Kenny Rogers passed away on March 21 after being under hospice care for a while. The country music legend is one of the few acts to have crossover success in his career thanks to his work with Dolly Parton, his collaboration with Lionel Richie, and his abilities as an entertainer across arenas, be it music or film.

Sadly, due to the current pandemic and efforts to stop its spread, a public memorial wasn't possible for Rogers. That makes his tribute on Sunday much more special and a chance for fans to enjoy a proper goodbye to the legendary performer.

.@dariusrucker and @BradPaisley picked a fine time to do a tribute to the late @_KennyRogers on #ACMOurCountry by singing "Lucille" and "The Gambler." If you haven't watched the special yet, head to CBS now or stream it on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/C9rE3hCurJ — CBS (@CBS) April 6, 2020

The special is bringing a trio of voices together to pay musical tribute to the late superstar, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker. The pair had already performed earlier in the show, but teamed up to perform "Lucille," Rogers' first solo hit, and then "The Gambler." Bryan came in separately with his own take on "Coward of the County." Lionel Richie also shared words to close out the segment and introduced a performance of them together singing "Lady."

Many chimed in and shared their own thoughts of the performance.