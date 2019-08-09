YouTube Star Brooke Houts Will Keep Custody of Dog During Animal Abuse Investigation

YouTube Star Brooke Houts has come under fire for raw footage that showed her allegedly abusing her dog. However, now it’s now being reported that she will keep custody of the pet while authorities investigate her for animal abuse. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials confirmed to the outlet that they do not currently have plans to remove the dog — named Sphinx — from her custody at this time.

The official told TMZ that this is due to investigators not feelings as if he is any danger at this time. Houts accidentally uploaded an unedited clip of her attempting to shoot a video, and if she could be seen hitting, shoving and possibly spitting on Sphinx as he interrupted her filming. Houts has since denied the accusations of abuse, but did admit that she knows she should have handled the situation.

“I’m clearly actually frustrated [in the video]. That being said, this does NOT justify me yelling at my dog in the way that I did, and I’m fully aware of that,” she said in a statement. “Should I have gotten as angry as I did in the video? No. Should I have raised my voice and yelled at him? No. However, when my 75 lb. Doberman is jumping up in my face with his mouth open, I do, as a dog parent, have to show him that this behavior is unacceptable.”

To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf — b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019

Many have since commented on the situation, with MTV star Angela Babicz replying to Houts’ statement by saying, “My dog died [two] weeks ago, and I’d do anything to have him jumping all over me like yours did in that video. So the only thing I’m ‘understanding’ is that he needs to be removed from your home. Anyone that supports you is as vile and disgusting as you are.”

Fellow YouTuber Logan Paul — who has also seen his fair share of controversy — criticized Houts as well. “I try my best to avoid slamming people on twitter because I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end (and rightfully so), but this video of that girl hitting [and] spitting on her dog is remarkably grotesque, and irks me for many reasons. Despite the hitting, the spitting is a totally unwarranted, inappropriate and vile display of energy that makes this woman completely unfit to own that dog,” he said per reporting from In Touch.

Andrea Russett, another YouTube star, also slammed Houts: “The way [you] reacted to [your] dog simply being a dog was unacceptable [and] hard to watch. I hope you learn and grow from this, because no animal should ever be in a home where it’s being treated that way. I can’t even put into words how I felt watching this. That dog needs to be taken away and put into a LOVING home!!!!!”

