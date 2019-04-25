‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After His Death

Late Young and the Restless actor Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife was hospitalized shortly after his passing.

Mia St. John announced she had to stay at a hospital after a mental health crisis a few days after St. John passed away.

“I’m out of the hospital. I’m sorry if I scared anyone. Let’s [please] focus on the wellness of his precious girls Lola & Paris. They love their father so much, the beautiful, loving, funny soul that he was/is [Mental Health] is all we have, nothing else is as important,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday, featuring a photo of Kristoff and his two daughters.

As first reported by FOX News, Mia concerned followers Friday night when she tweeted that someone was trying to get her committed.

“They’re trying to send me back to the mental asylum to kill my whole family,” adding the hashtag, “I’m Not Crazy.” “I just lost my beautiful boys. is there no compassion anymore??”

They’re trying to send me back to the mental asylum to kill my whole family #ImNotCrazy I just lost my beautiful boys 💔is there no compassion anymore??😢 — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) February 9, 2019

St. John died Sunday, Feb. 3 at the age of 52. The announcement for the cause of death was deferred pending further investigation after the soap opera star was found unresponsive by a friend at his San Fernando Valley home. First responders said at the time that there no signs of foul play on the scene.

In the years that followed Julian’s death, St. John was hospitalized after undergoing mental health treatment. He voluntarily checked himself into the UCLS Medical Center in January for struggles with depression, TMZ reported.

St. John’s fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva took to Instagram after news broke of his death, writing: “How did it happen ???? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ….. I can’t believe.”

“[Y]ou were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how…love?? we should doing a lot of things in future,” she added.

She also wrote on her Instagram Story, “Why you are leave so early???? Why … you are always in my heart.”

The actor, most prominently known for his role as Neil Winters in the CBS soap opera, joined The Young and the Restless in 1991, earning nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards.