‘Young and the Restless’ Star Shemar Moore Fires Back at Troll Who Tries To Question His Sexuality

Shemar Moore is hitting back at a troll who questioned his sexuality following a recent social media post.

On Friday, the Young and the Restless actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself to reveal that he’s been hard at work attempting to get his 33-year-old body back at the age of 49.

“It’s Fridaaaaaaaaaaay!!!! THIS IS NOT A GAME!!!!!! I (am 49) and am getting my 33 year old body BACK,” Moore wrote in part, adding that he has been “busting my whole entire ass in the gym, lifting weights, running, stairs, hiking, cycling, boxing, swimming, massages, dieting, SLEEPING!!!!”

Among the sea of comments praising his physique was a single person who commented on his sexuality.

“Seriously, stop trying so hard. IT’S OK THAT YOU’RE GAY! We still love you!” the person wrote.

The Criminal Minds alum was quick to hit back.

“Introduce me to your man so I can turn him DOWN and turn YOU… OUT!!!” he responded to the comment. “Keep playing with me… I’m READY!!!!!!”

Speculation surrounding Moore’s sexuality had first been prompted in March of 2016 after he was pictured with an LGBTQ fan, and in the years since, rumors have swirled that he, too, was part of the LGBTQ community. However, in a video shared in 2017, he denied speculation that he was gay.

“Shemar Moore’s gay – he’s in the closet. He likes little boys. Nope, I love women. He don’t like Black women nope, I love women,” he said. “He like skinny white women no, I love women in different all shapes, sizes, and color. How come we don’t see you with women? You don’t see me with little boys unless you’re lying on me.”

In an interview with BET in 2016, the actor had also addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality.

“I just think it’s all silly. If you’re gay, you’re gay. I’m not, and I know that and I’m very comfortable with who I am and I love women,” he said. “I’ve dated plenty of them. If you think I’m gay, send your girlfriend over to my house for the weekend and see what happens. For real. You can call that arrogant if you want to. I just call it confident. You can call me whatever you want, but you don’t know me.”

When Moore isn’t shutting down rumors, he is hard at work on his acting career. Along with starring as the lead in CBS’ S.W.A.T., Moore recently reprised his role on The Young and the Restless, and it has been rumored that he could potentially be returning for the final season of Criminal Minds.