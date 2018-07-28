Wilmer Valderrama Pays Another Visit to Demi Lovato in the Hospital

Wilmer Valderrama is staying close to ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, visiting her for the third in a row after her apparent overdose.

The actor was spotted entering the hospital the hospital Friday, the third time he had been there to visit Lovato since she was admitted after being found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the NCIS star could be seen entering the hospital in a gray jacket, jeans and matching sneakers on Thursday.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Miami native visited with Lovato, 25, staying even after other visitors had left.

Just one day earlier, the actor spent three hours at the hospital. “He seemed really down and sad,” a source told the outlet at the time.

The insider added that Valderrama, who dated the Fabletics collaborator for six years before splitting in June 2016, is broken up over news of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s relapse.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The pair have remained close since their breakup, even posing for a photo together in 2017 and celebrating Lovato’s 25th birthday together back in August of 2017.

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

“[Wilmer] was aware she was going through a bumpy patch because she was forthright with him when she relapsed,” the source added. “But he did not anticipate this.”

As Demi continues to recover from the incident at the hospital, her family is reportedly already making plans for her to seek former treatment for her addiction issues.

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” a source told the outlet. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”

Stay Strong, Demi!