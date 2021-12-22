William Shatner Involved in Los Angeles Car Accident

William Shatner was involved in a nasty car accident in Los Angeles Tuesday but luckily enough was not injured, reports TMZ. The Star Trek actor, 90, was driving his black Mercedes SUV in Studio City when he and another driver in an Acura sedan somehow collided. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but in photos obtained by TMZ, it was clear the woman’s front end was pretty smashed up and there was clear damage to Shatner’s car as well.

Neither driver appeared to be injured, fortunately, and Shatner immediately checked on the other involved party to make sure she was OK before he made some calls and kicked debris off the side of the road. Police were soon on the scene to help the drivers swap info, and no one was immediately transported to the hospital.

In October, Shatner became the oldest person to have gone into space, having just ridden aboard a Blue Origin rocket to 66 miles above Earth. Reflecting upon the flight to Forbes, the actor poetically described his experience exploring the final frontier. “The view of space is absolute blackness. There’s no twirling, shining stars, no moon, no galaxies 13.8-billion light-years away. There is just black, ominous space,” he said. “It suggests eternal cold and death.”

Looking back on Earth, Shatner said was like seeing a “mote of dust,” a “fortunate oasis in the solar system” where life resides. “It made me very conscious of how fragile and small this oasis is,” he said, noting that it filled him with “great sadness” over the climate change crisis. “We must have hope that with action we can allay that,” he said.

Playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek, Shatner said his experience with fictional space travel was very different than his real flight. “With fiction, you can sit in a chair, look at a screen, talk to a pretty girl and ask for more power,” he said. “The true fact is the startling things that happen – noises, shuddering, weightlessness. There’s no word in the English language that can give you an idea of what all that’s like, and then what your personal filters are about looking into space and back at Earth.”