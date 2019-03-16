William H. Macy Shamed President Donald Trump’s Lies Weeks Before Wife Felicity Huffman’s Indictment

William H. Macy had some things to say about lying ahead of wife Felicity Huffman‘s indictment in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The actor made headlines during his most recent interview where he lashed out at lying, and threw some digs at President Donald Trump, on the heels of the revelation of his wife’s involvement in the nationwide bribery scheme that left 50 parents facing charges for bribing top universities to secure spots for their kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Shameless star opened up about the best advice he ever got, which seems ironic given the recent news.

“Never lie. It’s the cheapest way to go. Lies cost you a lot, and they’re never worth what they cost,” he told the magazine.

Despite the brief moment during the conversation, he revisited his motto again when asked: “What human qualities do you most despise?”

“Dishonesty. Self-delusion. Lack of character,” he replied, then mentioning President Trump as his touchstone for the qualities he did not like.

He then was asked which lying person he admired most, and picked his wife, Felicity Huffman, who would later be charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud just one month after the interview was published.

“I married very, very well,” he said at the time. “It’s great fun for me to watch Felicity. I love the way she mothers our daughters.”

Huffman — along with Fuller House star Lori Loughlin — were both indicted in connection to the scam, in which a collective total of $25 million was allegedly paid by parents to cheat their children into top schools such as Stanford, Yale and the University of Southern California.

The Desperate Housewives star was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud after being accused of paying $15,000 as a charitable contribution to boos their eldest daughter Sofia’s SAT scores.

Macy was notably not indicted and faces no charges at this time due to the scandal, though court documents say the actor was aware of what Huffman was doing. A source previously told Radar that the actor did not agree with her methods.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” a source said.

“He was against it and all the pressure. Instead, he wanted his daughter to take some time off and enjoy life for a bit to figure out what she wanted to do,” the source added. “But Felicity was manic about it. She was insistent, but he didn’t want any pressure for his daughter to go to school.”