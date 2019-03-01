Will Smith Gives Advice to Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Will Smith has some advice for his friend Jordyn Woods.

The actor made a special cameo appearance during the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Talk Table, to impart some knowledge to the model after the Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian scandal.

Before she broke her silence on the night where she was spotted getting cozy with Thompson, Woods got some advice from Will, who was revealed to be close friends with her father for years since they worked together on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will made an appearance via FaceTime, as he was unable to be there in person for the Tuesday taping of the interview, and took some time to talk about the pressures of living a public life.

“Well, I didn’t think I’d be coming to the table like this, but it’s the best place to be,” Woods told Will, as she and Jada gathered around the phone.

“Hey listen, that table has mythological cleansing and healing powers,” the actor, who has appeared on the show himself, said with a laugh.

“I would have loved to be there. There’s a lot of things about our relationship to her family. Jordyn’s father worked on Fresh Prince before she was born and I know how hard it was for you and your family when he passed,” he added. “And I was watching you grow and become a woman and I had a deep sense that we would be here one day.”

He then shared some advice with the social media star as she continues to deal with the aftermath of the scandal.

“…what I want to say to you is that the world attacks. It just happens. You’ll never get around the world attacking but ” want you to know that you are supported and I got you and we got you,” Will said on the show.

“That means the world to me. You’ve known me before I knew myself,” Woods replied.

When asked for any other advice, Smith added: “I would say take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is.”

“It’s a huge lesson,” Woods agreed.

“This world is not going to break you. We won’t allow you,” he added, before telling a tearful Woods, “love you, baby.”

During the episode, Woods finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her alleged hookup with the NBA star that led Kardashian to break up with him. The scandal has captured headlines since news broke on Feb. 19.

Woods said she regretted going to the Los Angeles house party at Thompson’s home and claimed he kissed her goodbye but there was “no passion.” She admitted to keeping the kiss from Kylie Jenner and Khloé the first time they talked about it, but did it to spare them from a meaningless moment.

Kardashian broke her silence on the scandal shortly after the episode became available for streaming, blaming Woods for breaking up her family.