Will Smith Discovers 'Big Ass' Tarantula in His House: 'What in the Whole Hell?'

Will Smith is back on social media following his public apology to Chris Rock last month. The Oscar winner joked he was "selling" his house after doing battle with a massive spider he and his oldest son Trey found inside over the weekend. In the video, Will, 53, shows what appears to be a tarantula skitters across the floor.

"What the whole hell? That is a big-ass spider!" The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star says in the video. Putting Trey in charge of getting the spider out of the house, Will climbs onto a chair, jokingly telling his 29-year-old son, "C'mon, you're young and strong. You can handle the bite." Trey doesn't agree, giving his dad a telling stare as he stands with his hands on his hips. Trey does manage to trap the spider using a glass eventually as Will could be heard screaming in the background. The King Richard actor eventually steps in to help, telling the camera, "We're taking turns, we're a team," before the next shot shows Will holding the spider inside the cup with the help of a piece of paper.

"So that's the biggest spider we've ever seen in our lives," says Trey, as Will adds, "I don't like it at all," and jokes, "We're selling the house." In the caption, Will continues the jest, writing that he was "posting this from a Holiday Inn." The whole endeavor even earned a comment from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, Red Table Talk Instagram, which noted of the spider, "That's HIS house now."

The spider chronicle is the first time the actor has appeared in person on his social media page since posting a public apology to Rock last month, although he previously made a joke about possibly returning to social media on Saturday. Will previously slapped the comedian across the face at the 94th Academy Awards in March after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is due to her alopecia diagnosis.

In July, Will shared in an Instagram video that he had reached out in private to Rock and received back that the actor was "not ready to talk" but planned to "reach out" when he was ready. Will's moment at the Oscars had major consequences for the actor, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before the board voted to ban him from attending Academy events for 10 years.