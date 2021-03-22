Will Ellen DeGeneres Miss 'Ellen' in Wake of Portia de Rossi's Hospitalization?

✖

Ellen DeGeneres's wife Portia de Rossi was reportedly "rushed" to the hospital for emergency surgery over the weekend. Rossi had to receive medical help due to being "in a lot of pain." With a new taping of DeGeneres's show The Ellen DeGeneres Show coming up, fans are wondering if she'll skip out and have a guest host instead, or if she'll host as usual.

While no one is sure yet if DeGeneres will miss her taping, but it wouldn't be the first time if she chose to take some time away. She's had a number of celebrities sit in for her while she's been out, including comedian Tiffany Haddish and actress Jennifer Aniston. DeGeneres isn't the only host to have celebrities guest host when out. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have also done the same when they're on vacation or have to take a personal day from their show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

De Rossi is reported to have had appendicities and required surgery. "It was appendicities and she had surgery," a source said according to PEOPLE, before adding that she is "now resting at home, doing well and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good."

DeGeneres seems to be moving forward with her show smoothly considering she just came out of a massive controversy. In 2020, claims from former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward and accused the comedian of creating a toxic work environment that perpetuated bullying and inappropriate sexual behavior. For 6 months, DeGeneres was not able to speak on the matter, but the moment she was able to, she came forward.

She recently spoke with the outlet about the stressful time and praised her wife for standing by her side in the midst of one of the most difficult things she's ever been through. "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her," the 63-year-old said. "It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

At the time of her scandal, the network was running re-runs of the daytime talk show until DeGeneres could come back. Prior to the scandal, the host had been shooting from inside her home, with a small production crew as she hosted guests online. Since coming back after the scandal, DeGeneres is now back in studio. Her first guest she hosted upon her return was Haddish, and the actress and comedian said she stood by DeGeneres, along with several other celebrities.