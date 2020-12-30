✖

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery in November for a blocked intestine. The 73-year-old missed a month of work but made his return amid rumors of a "mental breakdown." However, Sajak recently sat down during his first interview and said that he "still has his wits" and that he is ready to continue selling vowels for a long time.

The rumors originally surfaced when The Globe released a report about Sajak being "testy" and snapping at contestants. The tabloid cited sources that claim the host is "having ugly outbursts" and that he is exhausted. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and determined that the reports of a breakdown are overblown and "mostly false." Additionally, the comments about Sajak "snapping" at a contestant referenced some banter between him and a fencing enthusiast.

Speaking with Good Morning America in his first official interview since undergoing the emergency surgery, Sajak detailed the "excruciating" pain that forced him to remain in the fetal position in his bed. He said that he and his daughter had gone for a walk early in the morning as part of their routine, but the day quickly took a dangerous turn.

"My blood pressure had fallen dramatically. They had to wait till it lifted a bit so they could do the surgery," Sajak said. "My wife and our daughter was with me, and they were, you know, they didn’t know. I mean, you go in and they don’t know if I’m coming out. You couldn't do anything.

"I was in [a] fetal position, lying on the bed," the longtime host continued. "They try to give you various drugs for the pain. And none of it — none — was working. And then they gave me something, I couldn't even tell you the name of it, but suddenly, I wasn't thinking about the pain. I just had these beautiful pastels and lovely faces coming out of it."

Now that he has recovered from the surgery, Sajak says that he is feeling much better. He has been in the studio filming episodes of Wheel of Fortune. He also clarified that he has spun the wheel a few times and that nothing has "popped."

Of course, Sajak did admit that he has thought about his future with the game show. He has hosted it for more than half of his life but doesn't envision another 40 years of selling vowels. Sajak said that he would prefer to walk away too early rather than too late.

"I think I still do it at a high level," he said during the interview. "But you know, I can't do it another 40 years. I know that because I'd be 110, and that would be a record."