'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak's Next Career Move Revealed

Pat Sajak shocked a ton of people earlier in the week after announcing his departure from Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons. According to TV Insider, the longtime host delivered the news in a statement to Bloomberg News, noting the new season starts in September and should end around a year from now.

After walking away from the show, Sajak still isn't done working. As TV Insider shows, a WVID report revealed Sajak is the chairman of conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan. The Wheel host has been part of the board since 2003, serving as vice president until the retirement of William Brodeck, the former chairman.

TV Insider adds that the show is located outside of Ann Arbor and was founded in 1844, noting it was "described as a private Christian school." The school addressed the star's retirement through its media relations and communication director, Emily Slack.

"For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. There are few things more intimate than appearing in the living rooms of countless Americans every evening. We know that he will be missed and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement," the statement reads, according to the New York Post. "Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale's board of trustees...We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family."

Sajak hasn't hidden his desire to retire from the game show the world, even teasing this decision was coming fast in a chat with Entertainment Tonight. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long," Sajak told the outlet.

TV Insider notes that Vanna White hasn't indicated if she will follow Sajak and end her run turning letters at the same time. It will be interesting to see if this plays out any differently than the Jeopardy! mess that followed Alex Trebek's death.