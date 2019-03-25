Wendy Williams Steps out Without Wedding Ring Days After Saying It ‘Wasn’t Going Anywhere’

Weeks after assuring fans that her marriage was solid, Wendy Williams was spotted without her wedding ring.

The Wendy Williams Show host was photographed leaving her sober living facility in New York City – with no wedding ring gracing her finger. However, Page Six, which published the photograph, reports that she put it back on to tape her talk show.

The photograph comes after Williams appeared to address her husband’s rumored infidelity on the show. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine,” she said at the time, pointing to her wedding ring. “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that William’s husband, Kevin Hunter, is expecting a child with his alleged mistress.

“Wendy is completely on edge,” a source told the outlets adding that Williams is living at a sober living house mostly due to her “melting down over her husband having a mistress.”

The insider also claimed that it was Hunter’s decision to move Williams into the sober living house in Queens. “He wanted Wendy out of the way when the baby arrived,” the source said.

ET reported that Williams came to terms with rumors of Hunter’s infidelity and confronted him after hiring a private investigator last year. The source said that it was during that confrontation that she fractured her shoulder, though no other details were provided.

Williams was reportedly ready to divorce Hunter, but they went to counseling instead.

A different source said that Hunter, a producer on Williams’ show, controls all of her decisions pertaining to her career, which is another reason she hasn’t separated from him.

“Wendy struggles to make any business decisions without him,” the source said.

Williams’ friend, Paul Porter, recently told Page Six that Hunter is a “control freak” and “a terror.”

Williams spoke out on her show last week about living at a sober house to combat her addiction issues.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she revealed.

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Hunter broke his silence last week, saying in an interview with ET that he was determined to keep his family together amid Williams’ battle with addiction.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” Hunter said. “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Williams and Hunter have been married since 1997.