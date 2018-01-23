Wendy Williams Slams Megyn Kelly for Attacking Jane Fonda: ‘You Did It for Ratings’

Wendy Williams is joining the ranks of Megyn Kelly shamers.

The daytime talk show host turned her "Hot Topics" segment Tuesday into a lesson on how to host a show aimed toward Kelly.

Williams gave her two-cents on Kelly's ongoing feud with actress Jane Fonda, saying that she thinks Kelly handled the dispute — which started after Kelly asked Fonda about her plastic surgery on her show — the wrong way.

Accodring to Hollywood Life, Williams asked her audience Tuesday, "Why are you fighting with her, Megyn Kelly? Is your show still on?"

"She's fishing for ratings," Williams added at the same time reports claim Kelly's show isn't doing well.

Williams went on, saying Kelly doesn't know Fonda well enough to ask her about her plastic surgery, let alone during her first interview with the actress.

"You're [Megyn] brand new to the set; No one knows you in that genre," Williams said. She also referred to Kelly's response to Fonda's criticism as a "Jerry Springer sign-off moment."

"Here's my thought," Williams said. "Jane does look great, she's 80-years-old. Stevie Wonder could see that's not a natural 80, but my thought with that is, Megyn is brand new to this one-hour talk format thing and she's trying to warm up and do some of the stuff what I do… She's trying to be entertaining and light hearted, and they gave her a boat load of money to do it… It's just not working out. As a conversationalist with a show, I can tell you, one of the things you don't do when you first meet somebody is zoom in with questions [about plastic surgery]."

Fonda and Kelly's feud began in September when Fonda went on Megyn Today to promote her film, Our Souls at Night. Before she was able to talk about her new project, Kelly asked about her plastic surgery, a subject the actress has been more than candid about in previous interviews. However, Fonda wanted nothing to do with the question.

Fonda later slammed Kelly when she appeared on the Today show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Jan. 16. After Lily Tomlin joked that she and Fonda have been friends since before Fonda's "first face-lift." Fonda replied, "We don't need to hear that. Who are you, Megyn Kelly?"

Kelly then clapped back during the last few minutes of her show Monday, where she addressed the actress's controversial past and claimed she was not "in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate."

Kelly added she has no regrets about her plastic surgery question.

"When she first complained publicly after the program — and repeatedly — I chose to say nothing, as my generally philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business," Kelly said on her show. "However, Fonda was at it again last week, including here on NBC and then elsewhere, so it's time to address the 'poor me' routine."