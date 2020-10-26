Wendy Williams Responds After Fans Voice Concern for Her Health Following Bizarre Episode of Talk Show

Wendy Williams is responding to her fans after they voiced their concern for the talkshow host following one of her episodes. During the hour-long segment, Williams seemed rather disoriented, leading fans to believe that something may be seriously wrong with her. Williams, however, simply said she's just not a "perfectionist" as to why things seemed off.

"I come here every day and try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you," she started according to TVLine. "I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it's still work and effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect." She then added, "I love entertaining you, you know? And it's not easy. It's not easy. You're a tough crowd."

On Oct. 23, Williams seemed different during her show. During her Hot Topics segment, she seemed to trail off in the middle of her sentences and appeared to be a little lost. Specifically, when she started discussing rapper Rick Ross and his latest purchase, she paused often making for long and awkward silences. As she continued to the show, she seemed to be rather distracted, and her senior producer Norman Baker — who the camera panned to several times — seemed to keep things running for her, making it obvious to the crowd something was going on.

It's no secret Williams has been dealing with a lot the last couple of years. After having gone through a public divorce and addressing it on her show, she's also battled with substance abuse over the years, something she's worked really hard to put in the past. However, in May, Williams noted her fatigue was due to Grave's Disease — an autoimmune disease where the thyroid gland overproduces hormones — and that was the reason she had stepped away from he show.

Since the pandemic came into play, she's been recording from her home before returning to her New York City studio Sept. 21 with a socially distanced live audience. Prior to her time away, she also took another hiatus in 2019 after complications involving her health led to "significant time" in the hospital.

While she may be dealing with her health, Williams has always seemingly been honest and upfront with her audience. While it's still unclear what really happened, fans are taking her word for it and trusting that she's okay.