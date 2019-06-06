Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Open to Falling in Love Again’ Amid DJ Boof Romance Rumors

Just months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is hoping to once again find love.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source close to the Ask Wendy author claimed that Williams feels “unstoppable” now and “has a new lease on life” now that she is “moving on from her marriage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wendy feels incredibly sexy and she’s started getting out there again and dating. She’s enjoying seeing what’s out there and is open to falling in love again,” the source told the outlet. “”It may be sooner than later that she finds someone. For now, she’s having fun rediscovering herself and her feminine power.”

A second source added that Williams has “been going out a lot” and that there are “a lot of guys that have been reaching out to her — people she knows that are now in the clear to date her.” However, despite her quest for new love, which hasn’t yet seen her dipping her toes into dating apps, she isn’t on a “husband hunt,” and is instead more focused on “having fun” and adjusting to her new life as a single woman.

Williams had filed for divorce from Hunter, whom she had married in 1997, on April 11, following weeks of speculation that her husband had been unfaithful and just days after news broke that his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to his child.

In the weeks since that filing, the daytime talk show host has been vocal about her new single life, even recently opening up about her new “bachelorette pad” in New York and the “parade of men” following her. However, it seems that one man in particular has caught her eye and perhaps captured her heart: longtime The Wendy Williams Show DJ and crowd warmer upper DJ Boof.

According to a source who had previously spoken to Page Six, Williams and Boof were all but forbidden from growing close when Hunter was still working as executive producer on the daytime talk show, though things seem to have changed since his exit. The duo were recently spotted together attending hip hop festival Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New Jersey over the weekend, and they even posed together backstage.

Although Page Six‘s source declined to confirm or deny rumors that they are more than just friends, they claimed that “a picture can tell 1,000 words.”

Currently, neither Williams nor DJ Boof have commented on speculation that they are a couple.