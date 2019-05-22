Wendy Williams Goes After Kim Kardashian for Jack in the Box Message

Wendy Williams was not impressed by Kim Kardashian‘s tweet earlier this week calling out fast-food chain Jack in the Box for a “serious complaint.” The outspoken talk show host took issue with Kardashian’s comment during The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

“Who does she think she is?” Williams asked the studio audience and viewers at home. “Don’t string people along. What this sounds like is you’re using your celebrity and your newfound business head for pomposity and bullying.”

“There’s not a bone in me that believes she’s complaining because they left cheese off of a burger. It’s not like that,” the host continued. “Maybe they saw a worker being mistreated or a worker do something wrong or something wasn’t right in the restaurant so she was pissed. She wanted to do good for the people, that’s what I believe in my mind. But the way she went about it just makes her sound like an ass.”

Plenty of Twitter users agreed with Williams’ sentiments.

“How is this tweet not putting them on blast?” one Twitter user wrote, in reference to Kardashian’s request for Jack in the Box to contact her directly so as to not “fully put you on blast.”

“Pronto? A private email to their corporate communications team would have sufficed,” the Twitter user continued.

“When you have so few problems in life that Jack in the Box is a ‘Pronto’-level emergency,” another said.

Celebrities like Stephen Colbert even piled on, poking fun at the 38-year-old mom of four.

“Hey, Jack In The Box, I just want to say I know you’re trying your best and I hope you’re having a great day,” Colbert wrote.

Comedian and actor Ike Barinholtz retweeted Kardashian’s initial complaint, writing, “Usually when I’m mad at Jack in the Box it’s because they put ME on blast! (Diarrhea).”

BoJack Horseman actor Paul F. Tompkins wrote, “Hey, actual Jack in The Box, not the restaurant, the child’s toy, I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

Kardashian quickly clarified that the problem was “not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Later on, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thanked the restaurant for “the quick response and handling the situation.” Jack in the Box replied, writing, “Thanks, Kim, for talking with us today. We are taking actions to ensure that everyone has positive experiences when visiting Jack in the Box.”