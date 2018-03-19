Weird Al Yankovic’s Wife Calls 911 After Disturbing Phone Call

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s wife dialed 911 after a string of odd encounters at their home last week.

TMZ reports that Yankovic’s wife Suzanne called police in a panic after they received a creepy phone call from a man. It is unclear what the caller said, but it was enough to make her feel scared and inclined to contact authorities.

When police arrived at the Los Angeles home, Suzanne reportedly said she had seen a man standing in the yard a few days before the phone call. Suzanne said she locked eyes with the trespasser before he ran away.

Sources for the outlet said police determined that no crime had been committed, but they filed a trespassing report for the initial incident.

At this time, authorities do not believe the two events are related, but they have vowed to keep a closer watch on the home in light of the reported lurking man and ominous phone call.

Ahead of the scary incident, Yankovic made music history earlier in March with his newest song, “The Hamilton Polka,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Digital Track Sales chart. It also landed at No. 23 on the Digital Song Sales chart, which includes every genre.

Upon hearing the news, the longtime artist asked, “I wonder, is this the first time a polka song has landed on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart?”

Thanks! I wonder, is this the first time a polka song has landed on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart? https://t.co/6z291ds3H4 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 13, 2018

According to Billboard, it is. In its 14-year history, the “Hamilton Polka,” which mixes about 15 songs from the hit musical into a 5-minute tune, is the first-ever polka to crack the Digital Song Sales chart.

“Polka music, a Bohemian dance genre popularized in Eastern Europe in the 19th century, rarely makes a splash on Billboard’s charts,” the company noted. “In fact, Yankovic is almost surely the only artist to land any polka songs on our charts in decades.”

Following the news, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a close friend of Yankovic, sent his congratulations on Twitter.

“Yes. Congratulations, my friend… history has its eyes on you!” the playwright wrote.

Yes.

Congratulations, my friend…history has its eyes on you! https://t.co/EtJoQvWzlN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2018

“The Hamilton Polka” is Yankovic’s 15th Top 10 entry on the Comedy chart, and his first No. 1 on the list since 2008′s “Whatever You Like” parody of a T.I. track. He has also cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 numerous times, peaking at No. 9 with 2006′s “White & Nerdy.”

In 2014, Yankovic topped the Billboard 200, which tracks albums, with Mandatory Fun. It was the first comedy album to debut in the top spot.