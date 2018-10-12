Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner in Game of Softball

Maybe Kim Kardashian should sit the next pick-up game of softball out.

In a new clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Kim practice for an upcoming softball game as pregnant Khloé Kardashian instructs them on the basics from the sidelines.

“Is this the mound?” Kim asks, confused as she wanders throughout the field.

“No, the mound is there,” the Revenge Body host points out. “That would be the pitcher’s mound.”

But Kim still isn’t quite set with the layout, confusing first base and home base while prepping for practice before trying and failing to hit a number of balls pitched at her by mom Kris.

“The first softball practice is terrifying,” Khloé admits to the cameras. “It’s just chickens with their head cut off running around this field. It’s not good.”

The KKW Beauty CEO turned their hilarious practice into a dangerous one when she switched roles with mom Kris and took to the pitcher’s mound. Her pitch knocks Kris off her feet and injures the momager’s wrist, effectively leading to the end of their fun-filled dip into the world of softball.

“Oh my God, are you okay?” Kim asks as she runs to check on her mom. “Oh my God, did you hurt your wrist?”

“I did,” Kris admits, holding out her hand.

Khloé even jokes that Kim might have been “aiming” for their mom’s head to make such a major error. And while the Good American designer is clearly not being serious, there has been a significant amount of animosity this season between Kris and her oldest daughter, Kourtney.

In a September episode of the reality show, the mother-daughter duo had to make amends after Kourtney revealed she was harboring a grudge about her mother’s affair from when she was just a kid due to the issue being newly brought up in her therapy sessions.

“For some reason, you do not give mom the benefit of the doubt ever from your childhood,” Khloé told her sister at the time of Kris cheating on their father Robert Kardashian Sr. with Todd Waterman. “And it’s really unfair. You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

Later, Kourtney and Kris were able to hash things out in a productive way.

“If my going to therapy and figuring this all out is making me resentful [toward] my mom… I feel like it is worth having a conversation with her, to let her know that’s not my intention, and it’s really about me working on myself,” Kourtney told her mom.

“The joy of my life is you guys,” Kris responded. “I have nothing else. I never want you to be disappointed in me. … I’m 100 percent ready to work on it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

