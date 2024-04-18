Vincent Friell Dead at 64: Actor Appeared in Iconic '90s Movie 'Trainspotting'

Vincent Friell, the Scottish actor who rose to fame in the 1985 comedy Restless Natives before going on to star in films like Trainspotting, has died. Friell passed away "unexpectedly in hospital" on Sunday, April 14, his representative, Brennan Artists, said in a statement, per The Herald newspaper of Glasgow." Friell was 64. A cause of death was not disclosed.

His agent Claire Murray, of Brennan Artists, remembered Friell as "a hugely respected actor within the Scottish theatre, TV and film community," per the BBC, adding, "There has been an outpouring of love from actors, directors, writers, creatives and crew who admired his work as a gifted actor and loved him as a gentle, kind, warmhearted friend with a fantastic wit and humour."

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1960, Friell began appearing on the screen in the '80s, per his IMDb profile, with appearances in TV shows like Killer, The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady, End of the Line, and Screen Two. However, his fame skyrocketed with his appearance in Restless Natives, the 1985 Scottish adventure comedy film directed Michael Hoffman that became a cult classic. Friell starred as Will "The Wolfman" opposite a cast that included Joe Mullaney, Teri Lally, Ned Beatty, and more. He was also well known for portraying the father of Kelly Macdonald's character Diane in Danny Boyle's 1996 Trainspotting. His other credits include The Angel's Share, and TV shows including Still Game and Rab C Nesbitt.

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes, with Rab C. Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison saying that Friell's "passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues. What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being." Restless Natives film writer Ninian Dunnett also paid their respects, telling The Sun, "I'm desperately sad to get this tragic news, he died far too early."

"We were blessed to find him for Restless Natives as he had a gift for that character – the romantic worrier with the world on his shoulders," Dunnett continued. "Vince's lugubrious, doe-eyed, young face really is the spirit of the film to many people. And always will be. We're going to be touring the stage musical round Scotland next year, and I'm more sorry than I can say that Vince won't be with us to share in the nostalgia and the celebration."

Friell is survived by his wife Alana and their two children.