Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI After Arrest

Nearly three months after he was arrested at a police checkpoint, Vince Vaughn was charged with driving under the influence on Friday, prosecutors say.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged the 48-year-old actor with three misdemeanors in all; in addition to driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, he was also charged with driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and with refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to inspection.

He was first arrested in June at a police checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California. Police said he was uncooperative when officers told him and his passenger to step out of the car.

If convicted as charged, the Wedding Crashers star faces up to 360 days in county jail. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

After this June 10 arrest, he was arrested on $5,000 bail. His wife, Kyla Weber, was spotted by photographers using the back entrance of the Manhattan Beach police station when picking him up.

Photos taken hours before his arrest surfaced in the days following the arrest, showing Vaughn drinking at the Aloft Hotel bar in El Segundo, California, where he was reportedly attending a party. Hours later, he was pulled over at a DUI checkpoint not far from the hotel.

Police said that as soon as they asked Vaughn and his passenger to step out of the car, they became uncooperative, resulting in both of them being charged with obstructing a police officer. The unnamed passenger was also charged with public intoxication.

Vaughn does not have any historical issues or arrests having to do with alcohol; the only exception comes in the form of his 2001 arrest in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was sent to jail after a bar fight while filming John Travolta’s Domestic Disturbance.

Vaughn and Weber, a realtor, have been married for eight years and have two children.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” Vaughn said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”

The couple have two children together — a daughter named Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, born in 2010, and a son named Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, born in 2013.