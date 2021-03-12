Victoria Justice Reveals Where She and Ariana Grande Stand Amid Feud Rumors

✖

Victoria Justice is squashing those rumors that she and her former Victorious co-star Ariana Grande are in an ongoing feud. The actress addressed the long-spread gossip in her appearance on the March 12 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. "All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," she said. "A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like, fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."

On her actual feelings for Grande and her wildly successful transition to pop music stardom, Justice adds, "It's amazing." She continued, "I love Ariana, and she's killing it right now. And she's been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It's really cool. So, everything's all good." She said all of her former cast members continue to be supportive of each other. "It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other," she continued. "But I think at the end of the day, it's all about us, like, supporting each other and building each other up."

Rumors surrounding an alleged beef between the two have been making the rounds for years, but Justice says she tries not to feed into social media trolls. "I feel like I also have a lot of people that support me, so, I'm thankful for that," she said. "But it's all good honestly. You know, there's always going to be haters, and that's OK. It just is what it is. It comes with the territory."

Starring as Tori Vega and Cat Valentine, Justice and Grande worked together on the show between 2010 and 2013. Grande went on to briefly star in a spinoff titled Sam and Cat, alongside iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy. With an iCarly reboot and reunion in the works for Paramount+, Justice also addressed if she would be open to doing a Victorious reunion. "I don't know," she replied. "I've gotten together with the cast and we've all hung out and I love them all dearly and so much. I mean, I would be down to do a little something. I don't know. To be honest, I really don't know what is going on with all of that. But I love that cast a lot and had so much fun working with them back in the day and, you know, would love to hang out with them again for sure."