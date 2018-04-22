Verne Troyer, ‘Austin Powers’ Actor, Dead at 49

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers comedy franchise, died at the age of 49 on Saturday according to TMZ.

Troyer’s family released a statement on his Instagram page announcing his passing.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Troyer was reportedly taken to the hospital earlier this month after police were alerted to him being suicidal. The actor had been in and out of rehab for years battling alcoholism.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer was born with a genetic disorder known as achondroplasia dwarfism and was recorded as one of the shortest men in the world at 2-feet-8-inches.

Growing up in Michigan, Troyer said his parents always treated him the same as any of his average-sized siblings. He began his acting career in 1994 as a stunt double in Baby’s Day Out, and went on to star in such films as Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and the second and third installments in Austin Powers.

Police responded to the suicide scare back on April 3 when a friend called on Troyer’s behalf. According to The Blast, the Los Angeles Police Department was prepared for a mental health scare when they arrived and put Troyer on a 5150 hold, also known as an involuntary psychiatric hold regarding him as “a danger to himself or others.”

Troyer was previously hospitalized in April 2017 after drinking too much on his way to alcoholism rehab.