Vanessa Lachey Reveals Her Family Just Suffered a Sad Loss

The Lachey household is mourning the loss of one of their own. Vanessa Lachey shared the tragic news over the weekend that Wookie, the beloved family dog, sadly passed away. The Yorkiepoo – a yorkie/poodle mix – had been with the family for 15 years, with the NCIS: Hawai’i star and her husband, Nick Lachey, previously stating that they considered Wookie their first child.

Lachey shared the somber news on her Instagram account on Sunday alongside an adorable photo of the pooch playing outside. She captioned the snapshot, “my Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family,” adding that Wookie taught her “more than you will ever know.” The actress went on to reflect on the past 15 years, which she called “the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you. Everyone Loved you, Mr Wookerson.” She concluded the sad announcement by writing, “now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you. We Love You & will miss you.”

Lachey’s husband also shared news of Wookie’s passing on his own account, the former 98 Degrees singer telling his followers that he was “at a loss for words this morning,” as last night we lost a part of our family.” Nick shared that Wookie was a part of every Christmas card, every family photo, every kids birthday, every pool party…..he was a part of EVERYTHING,” adding that the pooch “welcomed all three kids home from the hospital, welcomed me every morning when I woke up, whether it was in NYC, Cincy, LA, or finally Hawaii.” The musician remembered Wookie as “a lover of life, people, pine cones, and many a squeaky toy,” going on to write that “he was truly a part of our family and he will be missed terribly. That said, he lived a long, blessed, beautiful life and we will always have the many memories of him to take with us forever. Wookie, I love you buddy. None of us will EVER forget you.”

In the years since the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed Wookie into their family, they haven’t shied away from gushing about the canine. During an appearance on the Today show back in 2018, Lachey shared that Wookie made the couple “a complete family,” and the pooch helped prepare her “for being a mother to my three children.”

Amid news of Wookie’s passing, many of Lachey and her husband’s followers have sent their condolences. Responding to the news, Kerry Washington wrote, “sending you all love and condolences.” Nikki Bella commented, “Aww so sorry Vanessa.” Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba replied to Lachey’s post, “I’m so sorry….So much love to you all… he will be surrounded by so much love in Doggie heaven…”