Val Kilmer Reveals What Got Him Through Cancer

Val Kilmer is opening up about what he believes cured his cancer and the 57-year-old actor credits “love and religion” for his recovery.

On Tuesday, the Top Gun star answered fan questions during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session. A fan asked: “What would you want fans to know about having, and beating, the Big C.?”

Kilmer responded by saying: “I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world. People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself. But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

While he was undergoing treatment in the hospital, Val Kilmer says that multiple doctors prayer for him. He says that he met the creator of the defibrillator, Dr. Bernard Lown, who explained that “love” was the most important remedy.

“He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, ‘Fluff their pillow. That what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save.’ Well that’s what is at the heart of Mrs. Eddy’s understanding of the teachings of Jesus,” Kilmer wrote.

The Batman Forever alum first admitted to having cancer last month during a previous Reddit AMA.

A fan asked Kilmer: “A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer said. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Val Kilmer also recently spoke out about his experience filming beloved action flick Top Gun. He slammed the rumors that he and Tom Cruise butted heads during the filming of the high-flying flick.

“He was a sweetheart,” Kilmer said. “We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never got to play with us.”

